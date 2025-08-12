Man Flown to Trauma Center After Shooting in Waldorf, Police Investigating As Self-Inflicted

On Sunday, August 11, 2025, at approximately 7:51 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the parking lot of Bunker Hill Liquor Store and Tavern located at 9800 Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

As police responded to the scene, dispatchers advised the 911 caller, a 26-year-old male reported “he accidentally shot himself in the testicles” and was located in a vehicle in the parking lot of the business.

Police arrived on the scene to find the patient with a gunshot wound to the leg and genital region, and applied a tourniquet to the victims leg.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Flight medics were advised the victim was conscious alert and breathing while suffering a single gunshot wound to the thigh, which exited the thigh and struck the victim in the genital region causing serious injury. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and transported the patient to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The victim had later stated to police on scene it was not an accidental shooting, however, the victim was also uncooperative with details in the incident prior to transport. Police continue to investigate.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded with the investigation ongoing.