Founder of Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Alert Facebook Page Suddenly Passes At Age 50

John Kelly, the founder and administrator of the popular Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Alert Facebook page, suddenly passed away on August 5, 2025, at the age of 50. His partner, Jennifer Kelly, announced his death in a heartfelt social media post, noting the loss was unexpected and that he had no life insurance.

For years, Kelly ran the page tirelessly while delivering real-time updates to our communities on storms, tornado watches, and other severe weather threats affecting Maryland and surrounding states.

Just a day before his passing, John had shared air quality ratings due to the Canada wild fires, while noting his enthusiasm for returning to livestreaming, announcing plans to produce live chat–enabled podcasts focused on storm and disaster preparedness. He said the first episodes would spotlight newer technologies like solar generator/inverters, offer affordable campground warning system ideas, and provide guidance for fall and winter severe weather readiness on tight budgets. His plans also included home and vehicle preparation tips, a “generator school” for those considering a purchase, and a wide range of practical information aimed at helping people stay safe during extreme weather events.



In her tribute, Jennifer Kelly described her late partner as a dedicated public servant who devoted countless hours to keeping communities informed and safe. “I know through his work on that page that he helped save a lot of lives and I’m so proud of all that he accomplished,” she wrote. She also highlighted his earlier career as a sound engineer, where he was considered one of the top professionals in the tri-state area, a reputation he maintained even after leaving the field. Friends, followers, and the public are remembering John Kelly as both a passionate weather communicator and a skilled professional who left a lasting impact on many lives.

In her posts, Kelly shared she is currently facing financial challenges in covering funeral costs due to limited income and due to John not having life insurance. She established a fundraiser on spot.fund to gather donations, however, due to this organization taking percentages away from the person in need. We will be sharing her Cash App and Venmo instead.

Jennifer stated “I’m having a really difficult time being able to raise the money for his funeral expenses. Please if you’re able to donate it I would really appreciate it because I don’t know how I’m going to get this done.”

Donations and support can be made through the QR codes shown below. No further details on funeral, services or arrangements have been released at this time. Venmo link can be found here

