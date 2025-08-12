Calvert County Public Schools Calls for Membership for Family Life and Library Reconsideration Committees

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) is establishing a joint family life committee of educators who work in CCPS and community representatives who reside in Calvert County. The committee will review and comment on instructional materials and, where appropriate, recommend materials for use. Members will serve a one-year term.

The Family Life Committee will meet on the second Monday of each month, January through May, at 6 p.m. At the initial meeting, the purpose, expectations, and review process will be explained.

After full group sessions, the committee may divide into an elementary and secondary subcommittees to review and discuss specific family life instructional materials.

CCPS encourages community members and parents residing in Calvert County to consider serving on this committee. Eight community members and parents, representing elementary and secondary schools, will be randomly selected. Official notifications will be sent by Sept. 20.

If you are interested in serving on the Family Life Committee, please complete the form at: https://forms.office.com/r/DkdFYy9nsn by Aug. 30.

Library Reconsideration Committee

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) is forming Library Reconsideration Committees for Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. These committees will review books that have been formally challenged for removal from school libraries.

As a committee member, you will:

Read the book(s) under review.

Attend a training/orientation session (multiple dates will be available).

Participate in several committee meetings, which may be scheduled during the day and/or evening. Meeting dates will be provided in advance.

To be considered, you must commit to:

Attending the training/orientation.

Reading the assigned book(s).

Participating in all scheduled meetings.

All materials will be provided to committee members at least 30 days prior to the review of a book. Committee members will serve a one-year term.

CCPS invites all community members and parents residing in Calvert County to consider serving on these committees. Each committee will include administrators, teachers, librarians, students, community members, and parents, and will convene as needed.

One community member and two parents will be randomly selected to serve on each committee. Official notifications will be sent to selected members by Sept. 20. If additional committees are needed, members will be randomly selected from the original applicant pool.

If you are interested in serving on a Library Reconsideration Committee, please complete the form at: https://forms.office.com/r/4i6sgDBLD1 by Aug. 30.