Pamela Michelle Ferris, born on July 25, 1956, left us on July 24 to celebrate her birthday the next day in heaven with Jesus and her daddy. There will be chocolate pie instead of birthday cake.

If you knew Pam, you know she was passionate about a lot of things: her family, her church family, her 7 beloved Dobermans, gardening and weather watching. Pam was actively involved with the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad (MVRS), Christmas in April, Habitat for Humanity, Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM) and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Pam was part of the Bluegrass Gospel group the “Mustard Seeds.” She played the mandolin, guitar and sang for the group as they toured the local nursing homes. Pam was most notably known for her patriotism and love for all things red, white and blue.

Pam was predeceased by her father, Morris Wayland Modlin; her nephew, Christopher Morris Branson; and her grandnephew, Christian Nathaniel Mims.

She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline Modlin Jones, and her four sisters; Cynthia Modlin Branson (Ronald), Sandra Modlin Lange (William), Melanie Modlin Spicer (Bernard) and Wendy Modlin Veon (James). Pam is also survived by her nieces and nephews who fondly called her Aunt Begonia: Scott, Melissa, Amy and Kimberly. She also leaves her loving grandnieces and nephews and cousins.

Although Pam had no children, God blessed her with honorary children: daughters Tara (deceased), Jessica (Ryan) and grandchildren Declan and Landon. Pam also had the honor for assisting with the care and loving her Best Friend, Terri Hunt’s, precious daughter Morgan whom she will also be joining in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam’s memory to one of the following: Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad (MVRS) or Cheltenham United Methodist Church.

