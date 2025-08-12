Fairfax Man Charged After Loaded Handgun, DUI Arrest at Maryland Raceway

Jamere Andre Alexander, 37, of Fairfax, VA, is facing multiple firearm and traffic charges following an incident at the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville on August 2, 2025, according to court documents.

Troopers were called to the raceway after a vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied RV near a concession stand. Officers identified Alexander as the driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban involved in the collision. While speaking with him, an off-duty trooper working security detected an odor of alcohol and observed a loaded Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard.

Investigators reported that Alexander’s eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred. He admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and, according to police, he performed unsatisfactorily. Alexander later took a breath test, registering a blood alcohol content of .16.

A records check revealed that Alexander is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior assault conviction in 2011. He was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Alexander is charged with loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, possession of a firearm after a felony or crime of violence conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition. He also received DUI-related citations, along with negligent driving, reckless driving, and failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision.

Alexander was initially held without bond but was later released on an unsecured personal bond of $10,000 following a bail review on August 4, 2025. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 4, 2025, in St. Mary’s County District Court.

