Margaret Elizabeth Greenway, 92, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Taylor Farm Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving daughters Joanna and Judy and wonderful caretakers Chandra and Kayla. She was the wife of Gene Greenway and mother of five children (Wesley, Gay, Judy, Betty and Joanna).

Born and raised in Avenue, Maryland, by loving parents Captain Parran Graves and his wife Gertrude, along with her siblings. She had a happy childhood. Her later years were spent tending to her beautiful farm that she worked so hard restoring.

She was very proud to be one of the first families who settled in St. Clements, Maryland in the year of 1719 at Dansburg Hill Farm. The estate was founded by her ancestral grandfather John Greaves (1708-1748) by a land grant of 6,000 acres by the English Government.

She was loved and will be dearly missed.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.