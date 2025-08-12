Mary Katherine ”Kitty” Bradford, 75, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital on July 30, 2025.

She is survived by her son, James Bradford (Christina) and grandchildren: Chloe, Connor, and Caelan Bradford. She is also survived by her brother, Melville Bradford “Mel” and his wife Nancy and their son Russ and his wife Samantha.

She was active in Victory Woods in Leonardtown, MD. Kittry loved completing crossword puzzles and crocheting. She was a great fam of Johnny Mathis.

Kitty was loved by her many customers from Giant Food and beloved by her many long term friends and family.

