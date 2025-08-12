William “Bill” Henry Meck III, 68, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on July 19, 2025. On December 11, 1956, Bill was born in New York to the late William and Gertrude Meck.

After graduating from Surrattsville High School, he went on to study Technology at PG Community College and graduated with his Associate’s Degree.

From 1978 to 1983, Bill served with pride in the United States Army, earning an honorable discharge. His service was recognized with the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal. While serving in Germany he was in an off-duty auto accident leaving him a quadriplegic. This did not stop him from thriving and enjoying all life had to offer. He pursued career in computer programming with the City of Richmond, Virginia. In his 6-year career, he won multiple awards for his achievements. As the years past he assisted others with computers and software and took on projects at the nursing home showing off his skills and winning more awards.

Bill loved entertainment whether it was listening to music, watching horror movies, or watching his favorite comedian, Jeff Dunham. He was a lifelong Redskins fan and would watch the games with parents whenever possible. Bill also thoroughly enjoyed photography and took many beautiful photos of nature all around Charlotte Hall for which he received many Blue-Ribbon Awards.

Bill was a strong advocate for his care and the care of others. During the Covid pandemic Bill wrote an article about the devastation occurring in many nursing facilitates. He, like many others, was angry and depressed about many of the decisions made during this time that directly affected him and other residents. His article stood out to an organization that awarded him with a Blanket of Honor reminding him and all Veterans that “You are not forgotten are not just words”

He Cherished his visits with friends and family. He especially cherished his travel visits to his sister’s home for the holidays. Bill was the life of the party with his wicked sense of humor and always kept everyone laughing. Bill will be sorely missed not only by his family, but his friends and staff at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 3C Wing.

Bill was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his step-daughter Jessica McGirt of Mechanicsville, MD, sisters Patricia Herrell of Mechanicsville, MD, and Alida BeVill (Sean) of Discovery Bay, CA. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Crystal “The Critter” Fisher, Brook BeVill, Graham BeVill, Beau BeVill, and Sawyer BeVill.

The family will receive friends on August 26, 2025, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Internment to follow at 1:45 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.