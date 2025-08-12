Jackie Wayne Cales, 82, of Brandywine, Maryland, passed away on August 8, 2025. On August 18, 1943, Jack was born in Crown Hill, West Virginia, to the late Ralph and Dorothy Cales.

After graduating from East Bank High School in 1961, he went on to join the United States Army from 1961 to 1964, serving our country with pride.

After Jack served in the Army, he then went to work for the Metropolitan D. C. Police Department, where he served with his canine dog, Caesar. He then went to work for Amtrak as a Train Master and retired in 1992.

In April 1966, Jack married the love of his life, Gloria J. Gonsman, in Arlington, Virginia.

Jack loved hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Ralph Cales, Floyd Cales and Johnny Cales and grandson Keith Dickerson Jr. He is survived by his wife of 59 years and daughter, Lissa Dickerson of Brandywine Maryland, grandchildren Nahvarj Mills and JacQuelynn Dickerson and sisters Yvonne Lauria of Leland North Carolina, Teressa Jones of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Deborah Murphy of Leland, North Carolina.

Internment will be held at a later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Maryland.