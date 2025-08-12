Joseph Richard “Dickie” Cullison, Sr., of Piney Point, MD passed away July 24, 2025 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. with his loving family by his side.

He was born on June 14, 2025 in Pearson, MD to the late Paul Edward Cullison and Mary Magdalene (nee: Wood) Cullison.

Dickie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a graduate of Little Flower Catholic School in Great Mills, MD. After completing eighth grade, and his father suffering with Parkinson disease, Dickie spent long days working and helping his father farm Mulberry Farms in Medley’s Neck. He married the love of his life, Airrey “Regina” Robrecht on August 22,1957 at St. Francis Xavier Mission Church on St. George’s Island. They celebrated over 67 wonderful years of marriage and raised three sons together.

He began his career as an automotive mechanic in 1956 with Bell Motor Company and working there for over 19 dedicated years, leaving in 1975. He also worked evenings for the first 10 years at Coates Shell Station in Piney Point, serving vehicles and running the shop; so he could provide for his wife and young sons. From 1975 to 1983 he worked as a mechanic and maintenance specialist at Steuart Petroleum, picking extra hours up when cargo ships came in and needed help docking. He spent a short time at Harry Lundeberg School before landing his favorite position in 1983, working at Patuxent River Naval Air Station under various contractors as a skilled mechanic with Sea Air Transport. He retired in 2004 with over 45 years of experience in automotive mechanics.

Dickie was not a man to sit still too long, and he often had a project he was working on. He spent 20 years playing “Santa Claus” with the Valley Lee Fire Department. He loved the Magic of Christmas and the joy it brought to so many children. He grew vast gardens for many years, always sharing his harvest with his neighbors and friends. He was proud of his yard and took pride in keeping it in well-manicured. He had an easy-going disposition and never met a stranger. He was personable and enjoyed time spent with friends and family and his pet dogs.

In addition to his beloved wife, Regina, Dickie is also survived by his sons, Joseph Richard “Rick” Cullison, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Michael Wayne Cullison, Sr. (Melissa) of Piney Point, MD, and James Cullison of Piney Point, MD; his sister, Mary Virginia Cullison Woods of Fairfax Station, VA; grandchildren: Shannon Cullison and Michael Cullison, Jr., both of Piney Point; an extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Thomas Edward Cullison, June Constance Cullison Diesel, and Clayton Edward “Eddie” Cullison.

Family will receive friends for Dickie’s Life Celebration on Monday, August 4, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with prayers held at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend John Nguyen on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Mission Church, 16470 Thomas Road, Piney Point, MD 20674. Interment will follow the Mass in the church cemetery.

