Adrianna Bethany Alicka,19,

Adrianna Bethany Alicka, aged 19, from Hughesville, MD, tragically lost her life in a car accident on August 6, 2025. She was born on August 16, 2005, in O’Fallon, Missouri, to Skender and Cynthia Alicka.

Adrianna was known for her warm personality and genuine kindness. As a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, she made a positive impact on the lives of everyone around her with her contagious laughter and compassionate spirit, always espousing humility. She lit every room she walked into with her big, infectious smile and positive energy towards life.

At the age of 16, with pure passion, she started her own business, marketed her business, and created her website AdriDidMyLashes, all on her own. She loved everything beauty-related, makeup, hair, and nails. With the business booming, she found a purpose and new passion for spreading positivity to each person she met. In her free time, she indulged in motivational literature, staying on top of her health, and traveling all over for new, exciting experiences. She would always say, “Take action over anything you can control”, no matter the odds stacked against you; it’s up to you to take control of your own life, and she embodied the saying to the fullest. Most of all, she loved drinking her Matcha Lattes with Avocado Toast!

Adrianna is survived by her parents, nephews, nieces, and her siblings: Ryan Alicka of Rosedale, MD, Alexander Alicka, and Danielle Alicka of Hughesville, MD.

A funeral service to celebrate Adrianna’s life will be held on August 14, 2025, with visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Friends and family are invited to join in remembrance and support during this difficult time.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.