Mary Patricia Nagle, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2025, at the age of 87 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She was blessed to have her loving daughters, Gail and Pauline, as well as her granddaughter, Elizabeth, at her bedside as she passed.

Pat was born on September 10, 1937, in Guam to Gerald and Elizabeth Nagle, who were stationed there with the U.S. Navy. Pat spent her early days on a Pacific island and the rest of her full and spirited life in the United States.

Pat held a variety of work positions in her life. One of her first jobs was working for the C&P telephone company. She also worked as a waitress at the old Halfway House restaurant in Mechanicsville, Maryland, where she was well known for her effervescent waitressing style. Pat ran her own tax service and was meticulous in her attention to detail. She was also held in high regard as a bank teller at the formerly known Tri-County Federal Bank. She volunteered regularly at Mother Catherine Academy School, where she was well-known and loved by the entire school.

Pat was known for her infectious laughter and the warmth she brought into every room. A woman of many talents and passions, she especially loved being a mother and grandmother. She worked tirelessly to ensure that her children had a beautiful Christmas and a joyful Easter celebration. Pat always made birthday celebrations memorable. She warmly welcomed family and friends into her home for gatherings that often included her famous “rock biscuits.” These biscuits won her the affectionate nickname of “The Biscuit Lady.” Her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was immeasurable and she never ceased to tell them of her love for them. She also enjoyed crafting rag rugs, participating in local theater, socializing, and above all, bringing joy and laughter to others. Her vibrant spirit touched everyone she met and her zest for life was based on her profound belief in God. Her lifelong goal was to know that her children would also walk with Christ in every aspect of their lives.

She is survived by her loving children: Gail Melanie Wilt, Francis “Douglas” Morgan, Mark Stephen Morgan, and Mary “Pauline” Morgan all of Mechanicsville, Maryland. She also leaves behind her oldest brother, Gerald Nagle, cherished sister, Gail Fernandez, dear brother, John Nagle and beloved sister, Verilette Hinkle. Additionally, she leaves behind her dear grandchildren, Jason Croson, Melanie Quick, Kasie Buckler, Daniel Morgan, Stephen Morgan, Christopher Morgan, Angela Laaro, Samantha Hadley and Elizabeth Morgan. She leaves behind her fourteen great-grandchildren too. Finally, she leaves behind her beloved Tony, her dearest companion and faithful friend.

A memorial service to honor Pat’s life will be held Saturday, August 9, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd., Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00AM, officiated by Father Paul Nguyen.

Pat’s family invites all who knew her to come celebrate her life, share memories and find comfort in the promise of eternal life.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Catherine Academy School.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.