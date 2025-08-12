Elmer “Bucky” Rankin, 72, passed away on July 15, 2025, due to complications from heart surgery and COPD. Although his later years brought physical limitations, Bucky never lost his adventurous spirit. He was always ready with a joke or a quick comeback, and all he would want now is for you to think of him—and smile.

Bucky is survived by his daughter, Amy Rankin, and his grandson, Brylynn Smith. He is also survived by his siblings: Vicky Matthews (Randy), Judy Rankin, Donald Rankin, Robin Wilson (Jenny), and Margaret Wilson, as well as several nieces and nephews residing in Connecticut, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Rankin; his mother, Gertrude Wilson; his sister, Rose; and his brother, James Rankin.

At the time of his passing, Bucky lived in Florida, having previously spent several years in Pennsylvania near his brother Robin. But in his heart, Southern Maryland was always home. He treasured memories of taking Amy—and later Brylynn—to Ocean City with Jimmy and his daughters, and he often reminisced about boating, crabbing, and enjoying life with friends during his youth.

A car enthusiast, Bucky loved watching MotorTrend on TV and proudly kept pictures of his beloved GTO from the early 1970s. Football season was his favorite time of year—he was a devoted fan of both the Washington Redskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the preseason in August to the Super Bowl, you could always find him in his chair, watching every game with passion. He was especially excited last year when the Redskins finally had a team worth cheering for again.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony on August 16, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with prayers at 2:00 p.m.