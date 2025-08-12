Margaret Ada “Peggy” Vallandingham, 92, of Ridge, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born May 23, 1933, in St. Inigoes, MD to the late Viola and Lloyd Carroll.

Peggy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1951 graduate of St. Michael’s High School, Ridge, MD. On December 5, 1953, she married the love of her life, Samuel Boothe Vallandingham at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. They made their home in Ridge and were married for almost 55 years until Sam’s passing in October 2008.

Peggy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to eleven siblings. She enjoyed life on the water, spending time with family, decorating the most delicious cakes in St. Mary’s County and supporting the men and women of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. In their retirement years, Peggy found great pleasure spending time with her husband, Sam, in Pigeon Forge, TN; their home away from home.

She was a lifetime member with almost 55 years of dedicated service to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, having served the positions of President and Vice-President. Peggy received numerous awards over the years.

She is survived by her five children, Debra Raley (Don) of Ridge, MD; Dale Vallandingham (Ronnie) of St. Inigoes, MD; Cheryl Ridgell (Tony) of Ridge, MD; Carol Zeien (Don) of Daphne, AL; and Dawn Gatton (Peanut) of Ridge, MD; her siblings Charles (Joanne) Carroll of Hollywood, MD; Sandra Gerek of Park Hall, MD; Edward (Diane) Carroll of Lexington Park, MD; and Paul “Tony” (Marie) Carroll of Ridge, MD and in-laws Salinda Carroll and Emerick Norris. Peggy has 10 grandchildren, Tara Brabenec, Justin Raley, Candice Adam, Bo Vallandingham, Heather Smith, Amy Lonkert, Chandler Brannam, Camden Zeien, Logan Gatton and Tyler Gatton; and 17 great-grandchildren, along with many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy is also preceded in death by her siblings: Barbara Smith, Donald Carroll, Franklin Carroll, Mary Ann Norris, Joan Cochran, Elaine Carroll, and Roger Carroll; in-laws Joseph Smith, Rosie Carroll, Corky Cochran, Mike Gerek and Ron Yokum; and her grandson, Scott Raley.

Family will receive friends for Peggy’s Life Celebration on Monday, August 11, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Prayers will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Keith Burney on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church.

Pallbearers for Peggy will be her son-in-laws and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD, 20680; or Hospice House of St Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

Personal Note from Family:

We want to thank the nursing staffs at Hospice House of St. Mary’s County and Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital. Our hearts are overwhelmed with the care and compassion our Mother received. We are especially grateful to Molly, Xina and Ciara. “Kindness is a language which blind people see and deaf people hear”. Mom will be eternally grateful to you!