Linda Ann Coty, 70, of California, MD, passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Asbury Solomons Nursing Center.

She was born July 26, 1955 in Washington D.C. to the late David William Hill and Edith (nee: Desiderio) Hill of Solomons, MD.

Linda is a 1973 graduate of Crossland High School. She attended Prince George’s County Community College before transferring to the University of Maryland, College Park where she earned a Bachelors Degree in education in 1977. She later earned her Master’s degree in counseling and psychology. She was a dedicated teacher who enjoyed working with children for many years in elementary education, college level career counseling and as a private tutor. While attending Prince George’s Community College she met the love of her life, Matthew Paul Coty, and after four years of courtship they married on June 3, 1978 in Camp Springs, MD. Together, they celebrated over 47 wonderful years of marriage.

Linda loved horses, and in her younger years leased a quarter horse named Rebel Yell at Camp Letz. She and her husband liked to travel, with some of her favorite trips being to Chincoteague, Va. (For the wild ponies and ocean view) and to Asheville, NC, where she enjoyed the nature and scenario of the Smokey Mountains. She was artistic and enjoyed painting, first with oils and then pastels, with which she decorated the family home. Her love of nature is reflected in many of her paintings.

In addition to her husband, Matt, Linda is also survived by her daughter, Julia Marie Coty (Joseph Anderson) of Lusby, MD; her mother, Edith Desiderio Hill of Solomons, MD; her siblings, David Hill, Jr. (Colleen) of La Plata, MD, Laura Ferris (Ken) of Churchton, MD, and Leigh Ellen Kratka (Rusty) of Solomons, MD; sister-in-law’s: Ellen Coty, Susan Coty, and Bernadette Coty; brother-in-law: Mark Coty (Karen Beveridge); nieces/nephews: Carolyn Fritche, Suzanne Mesalas, Kara Hamilton, Carey Hill, Christopher Hill, Adriane Ramirez, Patrick Coty, Brian Coty; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father.

Family invites friends to join them at a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on August 23, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at Middleham and Saint Peters Episcopal Parish, 10210 H G Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be private.

