Donald Scott Beaver, 62, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away peacefully at his home on August 4, 2025, surrounded by love.

Born on October 15, 1962, in Washington, D.C., Donald was the beloved son of the late Robert L. Beaver and Frieda (nee:Webster) Beaver.

After high school Donald went to Autobody Teach School which led him to working for many years as a body shop manager. He was an accomplished welder and I-CAR autobody welding certified trainer. He shared his expertise widely, including as a writer for an auto trade magazine titled “Hammer and Dolly” under the pen name “Rusty Dent.” His work in the industry and his involvement with the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) earned him the respect and friendship of countless colleagues.

He married the love of his life, Helen Uhler on October 10, 2020. Together they built a life filled with warmth, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Donalds greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family and watching his wife accomplish her dreams.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; his children and stepchildren: Donnie Beaver (Kyrstin), Stephen Uhler (Emily Beckler), Paul Smith, Jacob Pulliam, and Jessica Petroff (David); his siblings, Robert Beaver, Diane Bitzer, and Gale Kistner; as well as his cherished grandchildren: Mason, Dylan, Kinsley, Benjamin, Nova, Teagan, Chase, and Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frieda.

A memorial service to honor Donald’s life will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Encounter Christian Church located in Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.