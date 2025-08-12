Robert “Bobby” Almberg, or “Stricky” to his friends, 66, of Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, surrounded by family who admired his steady strength and generous spirit. Born in Ely, Nevada, on April 25, 1959, he spent his early years under the dry desert sun before moving first to California and, at age eleven, to Maryland. That move brought snowy winters and a new community—and with it, the kindness of Mr. Wessel, a neighbor who helped his family settle in. That early welcome shaped Bobby’s lifelong belief in the power of welcome, grit, and giving back.

From those formative years Bobby grew into a renowned craftsman. He graduated from high school, founded his own drywall company, and earned a reputation for precision, fairness, and reliability—so much more than bricks and mortar, he built trust.

Bobby’s joy, however, went beyond his work. He was happiest outdoors tending to his garden, tracking deer through the quiet woods, and patiently waiting in his hunting blind. “Long as I’ve got Budweiser in one hand and a crossbow at rest, life’s pretty good,” he’d say—with a grin. Deer season meant jerky season: Bobby was known near and far for how he’d turn each hunt into homemade deer jerky, curing it himself and handing out pieces to friends like a badge of tradition.

There were stories about more than his craft and cuisine—like the ones about his “legendary” tumbles in the blind, bruising more pride than skin, yet poking fun at himself till the grandkids giggled. Alecia, Kaylee, Kaiden Robert, and Kevin knew the affectionate strength in every hug, the sparkle in his eyes as he shared those tales, and the intentional silence that followed when nature offered peace.

Bobby deeply valued family, especially the quiet, enduring love of his mother, Thelma. Though he often avoided hospitals and doctors, when his mother was nearing the end of her life, Bobby made sure to be by her side. In her final days, she comforted him with her trademark warmth and wisdom, preparing him gently for her passing. That love stayed with him always, a steady guide through life’s challenges.

He is survived by his partner of 17 years, Carol Delozier, daughter Alecia and her husband James Seifert; grandchildren Kaylee, Kaiden Robert, and Kevin; his brother Marty Almberg; and sisters Patty Clarke, Debbie Dean, and Gerry Adams. He is also survived by Alecia’s mother and his ex-wife, Michelle Almberg. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Frank and Thelma Stricker.

Bobby lived a life of authenticity—deeply rooted in hard work, modest joy, and love for family and nature. Whether through the homes he helped build, the laughter he shared, or the jerky and beer around campfire evenings, his presence shaped every life he touched.

Details of the memorial service will be shared soon. In honor of Bobby, consider sharing your stories, a cold Budweiser, deer jerky, or simply a moment of quiet reflection. His legacy is felt in every wall he shaped, every chuckle he sparked, and every unwritten story that will now begin to be told.

