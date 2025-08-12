Michael Berger was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend, mariner, computer geek, engineer, and guitarist. Michael was born to Ernest and Bette Berger in Tampa, Florida in 1954.

Michael had big, innocent eyes and a charming smile that he used to his advantage as a sweet and mischievous child. His childhood was spent as a United States Air Force brat, traveling the world with his family. This included living in Paris, learning to swim in Lake Como in the Italian Alps and learning to snow ski in Switzerland. Legend suggests that Michael was even smuggled in and out of Germany during the Cold War, in the trunk of a car, under a piece of artwork, due to a forgotten passport. Eventually Tallahassee, Florida became his home where boating became embedded in Michael’s life. He happily spent many days tramping around Dog Island and made frequent stops in the Pump House. Michael once skied over the back of an alligator and another time skied the 3.5 miles from Carrabelle River to Dog Island.

Michael was in the USAF ROTC, completing Basic Training and Jump School. Deciding not to pursue a career in the military, he loved serving his country nonetheless. He spent his entire career working in military aviation navigation, ensuring that combat pilots have safe and trustworthy navigation equipment. Michael loved all things aviation and played flight simulators as a hobby. Michael loved watching the military aircraft take off from Pax River during his lunch break.

In 1981, he married the love of his life, Teresa, at St. Thomas More in Tallahassee, Florida. Michael’s life was already happy, full, successful, and joyful, but it was made even better after marrying Teresa and welcoming their two daughters into the family. Michael loved all three women unconditionally and protected them fiercely.

In 1987, Michael graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and was immensely proud of this accomplishment. He was so proud, in fact, that he named his first boat “DoubleE”.

Michael and Teresa worked hard their entire lives to build the life of their dreams. In April 2025, they finally finished building their dream home, complete with a dock and beautiful view over the water. Michael was so excited that he could visit his boat every night. His desk was set up to perfectly overlook the water – a view that brought him great happiness. Michael set up every light switch in their home to be connected to Bluetooth, and would flirt with his wife, Teresa, by turning the lights on and off while he was at work. Michael was the Measurer at the Corinthian Yacht Club and derived much joy from his relationships there.