Tammy Marie Barrick, 53, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 1, 2025, in Callaway, MD. Born on April 28, 1972, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of Sandy Vallandingham, of Mechanicsville, MD. In addition to her mother, Tammy is survived by her children, Brittany Barrick, of Lexington Park, MD and Skyler Barrick of St. Petersburg, FL, her sibling, Terry Williams (David), of Clements, MD, her nephews, Tyler Williams (Jessica) of Hollywood, MD and Kevin Williams of Clements, MD, her great nephew, Truett Williams, and her great niece, Cassie Williams.

Tammy was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1992. Tammy was a member of the Lexington Park Rescue Squad from June 2006 to November 2011.

All services will be private.

Contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

