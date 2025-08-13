Four Serial Shoplifters Arrested, Police Recover Over $4,000 Worth of Stole Items

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 1:34 p.m., patrol officers responded to a business in the 3300 block of Western Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a shoplifting in progress. Loss prevention employees observed two females and a male enter the store, grab two carts and reusable shopping bags, and walk around the store placing various items inside the bags; the bags and carts were completely filled.

Loss prevention employees of the business recognized one of the suspects as a known shoplifter with previous thefts from the business totaling over $20,000.

Upon officers’ arrival, the three suspects fled out of the back fire door with the carts and items, where officers, who were already staged in the area, apprehended the male suspect. The females fled to the front of the store, where one of the females was stopped.

The third female fled across the street and tried to get inside a waiting vehicle; however, officers were able to prevent the driver from fleeing, and the woman was taken into custody.

The shoplifters were subsequently arrested and identified as

Sheldon White, age 39, of Washington, D.C.

Ashanti Darnesha McClam, age 22, of Oxon Hill

Sommora Therlasa Middleton, age 29, of Washington, D.C.

The driver was identified as Darwin Marquette Jones, 34, of Washington, D.C.

The suspects had a two-page shopping list for the items they were stealing, which included household items, cleaning products, car waxes, car cleaning supplies, apparel, purses, jewelry, hardware, and patio décor totaling over $4,000.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered two more bags filled with items that appeared to be stolen, along with a separate shopping list of items to steal. This list included smartphones, headphones, household supplies, and other specific merchandise. More narcotics were also recovered, and additional charges are pending.

White was charged with felony theft. He also had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.

McClam was charged with felony theft; she also had two active arrest warrants and was in possession of narcotics.

Middleton was charged with felony theft and possession of narcotics. Jones was charged with theft scheme.

On August 4, a district court commissioner released White on a $500 unsecured bond; Middleton on personal recognizance; and Jones on personal recognizance. McClam is being held without bond. PFC Elliot is investigating.





