17-Year-Old Charged As An Adult After Shooting Victim With His Own Gun During Sale

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, officers were alerted to a victim who arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers he was shot while meeting with a person on Sharpersville Road in Waldorf to purchase AirPods, with the the victim further indicating that during the transaction, the suspect produced a firearm, and a struggle ensued during which the victim was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives began investigating the report and learned the victim was actually trying to sell a gun to the suspect and during the meeting, the buyer grabbed the firearm that the victim was selling and shot the victim in the leg. The suspect fled with the gun.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male and obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for his residence.

The search warrant was served at the suspect’s house on August 6th, and evidence relating to the case was recovered. The suspect was arrested at the residence and charged as an adult with robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons violations.

Detective Thayer is investigating.