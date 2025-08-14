Leonardtown Man Charged with Robbery, Assault, and Theft After Assaulting Employee at Birdies

Dillon Cole Heiston, 32, of Leonardtown, has been charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and misdemeanor theft following an incident at a convenience store on Point Lookout Road, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

On August 12, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:25 p.m. to a reported robbery in progress at Birdies, located on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. A store employee reported that a man wearing a yellow and gray shirt had attempted to steal money from the cash register and assaulted her in the process.

According to the charging documents, the man, later identified as Dillon Heiston approached the counter as the employee was assisting a customer. He reportedly pushed the employee aside and attempted to grab cash from the open register. The employee told deputies that she closed the drawer to prevent access, and Heiston then allegedly tried to access a nearby lottery machine and took several packs of cigarettes.

The employee stated that she slapped the cigarettes out of Heiston’s hands as he attempted to leave the store. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee and hide behind the building. Deputies arriving at the scene found Heiston nearby and detained him without incident. He was identified via his MVA photo and taken into custody.

The total value of the attempted theft was estimated at $267.05, including $100 from the register, $150 from the lottery machine, and $17.05 in cigarettes.

Heiston was initially held without bond but was released the following day on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 16, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.

He faces the following charges:

Robbery (felony)

Second-Degree Assault (misdemeanor)

Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (misdemeanor).