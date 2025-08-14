Bail Denied for Bushwood Woman After Assault on Family Member and Three Police Officers

Camisha M. Strickland, 53, of Chaptico, has been charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of resisting or interfering with arrest following an incident in Bushwood on August 9, 2025, according to court documents from the St. Mary’s County District Court.

Deputy Shannon Lacey of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported responding at approximately 10:35 p.m. to a home in Bushwood for a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Lacey contacted Strickland on the front porch, identifying her by her Maryland driver’s license. Strickland allegedly stated she had been cleaning up broken glass in the kitchen.

Dispatch information indicated Strickland had pushed an adult female family member, struck her with a metal chair, and thrown “holy water” on her. Officers located the victim on the kitchen floor with a wet shirt and floor. The victim stated Strickland pushed her to the ground, hit her several times with the metal chair on her legs, and punched her in the abdomen. Officers observed swelling and red marks on the victim’s left leg.

Deputy Lacey, Deputy Rodriguez, and Trooper Pifer attempted to place Strickland under arrest. She allegedly pulled her arms away, kicked both Deputy Rodriguez and Deputy Lacey, and scratched Trooper Pifer before being taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Court records show Strickland was ordered held without bond following her initial appearance on August 10, 2025, and again after a bail review on August 11, 2025. Her next hearing is scheduled for August 21, 2025.

