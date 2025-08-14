Leonardtown Man Arrested Again and Again In Over $3,500 Theft Spree, Finally Held Without Bond

Robert James Grinder, 35, of Leonardtown, faces four separate theft cases in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, each tied to alleged incidents at local retailers. Court records show that three cases were filed by application for charges earlier this summer, while the latest case resulted in an on-view arrest and Grinder being held without bond.

The most recent case stems from an Aug. 7, 2025, arrest after Deputy Alex Sams of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart in California, Maryland, for a reported theft. A loss prevention officer told the deputy he saw, on surveillance footage, “the white male unlock the cabinets of the PS5s in the back of the store and walk out with both consoles without paying for them.” The stolen items, two Sony PlayStation 5 Pro consoles valued at $699 each, totaled $1,398. Deputy Sams wrote that he “was able to get positive ID on the defendant due to clear picture quality and information from our crime analyst,” and that the man in the footage was identified as Grinder based on photographs and his MVA profile.

Grinder was served with the charges the same day and committed pending a bail review hearing. On Aug. 8, 2025, a judge ordered him held without bond.

In another case filed Aug. 4, 2025, Deputy James Morgan alleged that on July 17, 2025, Grinder stole $448 in Milwaukee-brand tools from Ace Hardware in Leonardtown. Store employee Hailey Sorrells reported that a man wearing a black T-shirt and hat concealed a Milwaukee M18 impact wrench and a pack of M18 batteries under his shirt before leaving. Deputy Morgan wrote that he “later identified the defendant from tattoo on his left arm and MVA photo” during a related investigation.

A separate Aug. 4 case, also investigated by Deputy Morgan, accuses Grinder of returning to the same Ace Hardware on July 25, 2025, and stealing additional tools valued at $975. Surveillance allegedly showed a man taking an impact wrench, battery pack, charger, and backpack from the store without paying. The deputy stated he “positively identified him” through previous police interactions and matching tattoos.

The earliest case, filed July 28, 2025, involves allegations that on July 25, 2025, Grinder stole a PlayStation 5 Pro from Target in California, Maryland. Deputy Travis Wimberly wrote that a store employee removed the console from a locked case for a customer who said he would return to purchase it, but surveillance showed the man later taking it from behind the counter and leaving without paying. The console was valued at $699.99.

Grinder is charged in each case with one count of theft between $100 and $1,500, a misdemeanor. He remains held without bond in the Walmart case.

