Jail Incident Leads to Indecent Exposure Charge Against Mechanicsville Woman

Michelle E. Brown, 46, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with one count of indecent exposure following an incident at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, according to court documents.

The charge stems from an August 6, 2025, report in which a female incarcerated individual told the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office that Brown allegedly lifted her clothing in the facility’s recreation yard and exposed her genital area. The complainant stated the act was visible “for all to see.” Two other incarcerated individuals present at the time said they did not witness the exposure and were not victims in the incident.

Court records state that after being advised of her Miranda rights, Brown admitted to exposing herself, saying she did it “to show that her genitals were not infected” and that she thought it was “funny.” Video footage reviewed by investigators reportedly showed Brown walking with corrections officers before lifting her clothing and exposing herself. The footage also showed officers pulling her clothing back down and escorting her to her cell.

The offense is a misdemeanor under Maryland Criminal Law § 11-107, which carries a maximum penalty of up to three years in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

