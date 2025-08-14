Theft and Stolen Tag Arrest for Bushwood Man Whose License Has Been Revoked Six Times

Dale Lee Buckler, 58, of Bushwood, is facing multiple criminal charges in two separate cases filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

In the first case, filed July 28, 2025, Buckler is accused of stealing equipment from Wentworth Nursery in Mechanicsville on July 11, 2025. According to court documents, Dep. Nichols of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft report and reviewed security footage showing a man attempting to open a locked door on the property before leaving. Employees later discovered a Stihl BR800X backpack blower valued at $650 and a Stihl TS410 Quickcut concrete saw valued at $1,200 missing from company vehicles parked at the rear of the business. Investigators identified the suspect as Buckler through MVA records and distinctive tattoos seen in the footage. He is charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.

In a separate on-view arrest on August 8, 2025, Dep. Wolfe reported stopping a black Ford Ranger driven by Buckler on Colton Point Road after recognizing him and knowing he did not have a valid license. Court records state Buckler has had his license revoked six times, suspended three times, and canceled once in the last nine years, and he currently holds only a canceled Maryland ID. The vehicle he was driving was allegedly unregistered, uninsured, and displaying a stolen trailer tag reported missing in April 2025. Charges in this case include possessing stolen vehicle identification plates, possessing plates for fraudulent purposes, driving without a license, driving while suspended, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and multiple registration violations.

Buckler was released on an unsecured personal bond of $2,500 in the August arrest case. He is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry in the theft case on September 12, 2025, and an officer scheduling trial date in the stolen plate case on September 8, 2025.

