Waldorf Man Charged with Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Offenses in St. Mary’s and Charles Counties

Terrod Lamar Branson, 39, of Waldorf, has been charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual abuse of a minor, and assault following allegations involving a female juvenile victim, according to court documents filed in the District Court of Maryland for St. Mary’s County.

Branson faces charges including first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, sexual abuse of a minor over a continuing course of conduct, and second-degree assault. The charges stem from alleged incidents between 2021 and July 2, 2025, at a residence on St. Johns Road in Hollywood, Maryland, and at Branson’s parents’ residence in La Plata, Charles County.

Investigators say the allegations came to light on July 25, 2025, when the victim disclosed to relatives that Branson had been abusing her over a period of one to two years. According to court documents, Branson had been living with the victim’s family since around 2024 and was frequently left to supervise children in the home.

Evidence cited in the case includes statements from the victim, recorded interviews conducted by the Child Advocacy Center, text message communications, and photographs. Police also documented monitored phone conversations with Branson and reviewed messages allegedly exchanged with the victim.

In one text message, Branson allegedly wrote, “I should’ve never got so close to you because we argue and it’s stressful. I’m glad I met you but being too close I regret it.” In another statement to the victim’s mother, investigators say he admitted he had made “the biggest mistake of my life” and said, “It’s my fault” and that he “does not wish to go to prison.”

An arrest warrant was issued on August 8, 2025, ordering Branson’s immediate detention. The Maryland State Police, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Child Protective Services are continuing to investigate.

