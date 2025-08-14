U.S. Coast Guard Awards $32 Million Contract for Runway Reconstruction at Base Elizabeth City, NC

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Facilities Design and Construction Center in Norfolk, Virginia, has awarded RQ Construction a $32 million design-build contract for the reconstruction of crosswind Runway 1-19 and the restoration of taxiways Kilo and Golf at Base Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The project involves a complete reconstruction of Runway 1-19, which measures 4,518 feet in length and 150 feet in width. The scope of work also includes upgrading the runway lighting system, encompassing runway end identifier lights, edge lights, guidance signs, associated electrical infrastructure and taxiway lighting. A new end-of-runway turnaround apron will be constructed at the Runway 1-19 approach end.

“This significant infrastructure investment will greatly improve air traffic operations and enhance air traffic safety at Base Elizabeth City,” said Capt. Neal Armstrong, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Facilities Design and Construction Center. “Importantly, the project will be constructed without requiring the closure of the primary Runway 10-28, minimizing disruption to ongoing operations.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Base Elizabeth City is a key Coast Guard installation that coordinates and provides regional mission support, including critical search and rescue missions, within the U.S. Coast Guard East District. Air Station Elizabeth City operates HC-130J Hercules aircraft and MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters.

Base Elizabeth City is also home to the Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center, which provides depot-level maintenance for all fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft (HC-27J, HC-144, HC-130J/H, MH-60T and MH-65D), and the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, which hosts a variety of general aviation and light commercial aircraft.