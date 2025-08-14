Charles County Appoints Jim Chandler as New Director of Economic Development

Charles County Acting Administrator Deborah Hall announces the appointment of Jim Chandler as the new Director of Economic Development. Chandler brings a wealth of experience in economic revitalization, community development, and public-private partnerships to the role. His appointment is effective Aug. 18.

Mr. Chandler most recently held senior executive leadership roles in Prince George’s County, where he oversaw strategic initiatives in urban revitalization and transit-oriented development. With over two decades of experience, he has led a broad range of efforts including infrastructure modernization, adaptive reuse of properties, long-range facilities planning, and the creation of an award-winning Community Sustainability Plan for the City of Hyattsville. His career demonstrates a strong commitment to smart growth, innovation, and inclusive economic development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Chandler to Charles County,” said Acting County Administrator Deborah Hall. “His proven expertise in leading multiple diverse teams, managing complex redevelopment projects and building strong collaborations across government, private sector, and community stakeholders makes him an ideal leader to advance our county’s economic future.”



In his new role, Mr. Chandler will oversee the Department of Economic Development and guide the County’s efforts to promote job creation, attract and retain businesses, support entrepreneurship, enhance workforce development, and expand the local economy. His top priorities will include fostering commercial growth in the suburban center of Waldorf and the new western technology corridor in Indian Head and advancing redevelopment projects with the newly-established Industrial Authority. These initiatives are intended to strategically position Charles County as a competitive destination for investment and innovation.

“I am honored to join the dynamic team at Charles County Government,” said Chandler. “This is a unique and exciting time for the County, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that has already been laid. Together, we will continue fostering a diverse, sustainable economy that benefits all residents.”

Mr. Chandler holds a Master of Public Policy from Stony Brook University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a member of national and regional professional organizations dedicated to economic and community development.