Calvert County Offering Courses Through December 2025 to Help Alzheimer’s Caregivers

The Calvert County Office on Aging has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer The Empowered Caregiver, a series of courses for caregivers. This free series allows caregivers to register for individual courses or complete the entire series.

The dates and the times of the courses are:

Sept. 10, 6-7 p.m., “Supporting Independence”

Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m., “Communicating Effectively”

Nov. 12, 6-7 p.m., “Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors”

Dec. 10, 6-7 p.m., “Exploring Care and Support Services”

The series will be held virtually. To register for this online series, call 410-535-4606, ext. 8755, or email [email protected].

“We are happy to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to support caregivers in our community,” said Jennifer Moreland, director of the Calvert County Community Resources. “We believe this series will be impactful as we look to support all who provide care to their loved ones and friends.”

The Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services to help older adults maintain the best possible quality of life. Find more information online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging and sign up for The Connection and the Caregiver Connections newsletters at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Newsletters.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.