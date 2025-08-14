CSM Welcomes Megan Allen as Executive Director of Compliance and Risk Management

The College of Southern Maryland is proud to announce Megan Allen as the Executive Director of Compliance and Risk Management, effective July 29th, 2025. Allen fills a vital leadership role at the college, focused on strengthening institutional compliance, advancing risk management strategies, and supporting effective policy governance.

Allen has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

Most recently, she served as Compliance Manager at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she led initiatives to strengthen the organization’s compliance culture and managed the full lifecycle of institutional policies. She previously held leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente and is a certified expert in privacy and security. Allen holds an MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

“Megan’s arrival marks an important step forward in how we approach compliance and risk management at CSM,” said Dr. Kendall Isaac, Vice President of Policy, Compliance, and Government Relations. “She brings deep subject matter expertise, a collaborative mindset, and a strong connection to our mission. I’m excited to see how her leadership will elevate our systems and support a culture of integrity and institutional resilience.”



Allen has been a part of the CSM community since 2021 as an adjunct instructor in the Business Department, where she is known for making complex topics accessible and engaging. In her new role, she will lead college-wide efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance, develop and maintain an enterprise risk management register, improve policy management processes, and provide investigatory services as needed.

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of Executive Director of Compliance and Risk Management at CSM,” said Allen. “Having already been part of this incredible community as an adjunct faculty member, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication and heart that define this college. I look forward to collaborating across departments to build a culture where compliance and risk management are not just obligations, but empowering tools that support our mission, protect our people, and create an environment where students and employees alike can thrive.”

Allen’s appointment reflects the college’s continued investment in building strong, sustainable systems that advance institutional effectiveness.