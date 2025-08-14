Calvert County Board of Education Appoints Interim Superintendent of Schools

We are pleased to introduce Dr. Marcus J. Newsome, a distinguished and award-winning educational leader who now serves as the interim superintendent of CCPS.

With a career spanning decades, Newsome has advised governors, members of Congress, and global leaders on education policy and leadership. He currently serves as President of the National Bible College & Seminary and as a Senior Advisor with Benchmark Education. A published author, his works include Breakthrough Leadership, Out of a Crisis, and Transcend—books that reflect his deep commitment to innovation and transformative leadership in education.

Newsome has previously served as superintendent in three school districts and held a faculty role as an associate professor at Harvard. He holds two doctoral degrees and has been recognized nationally, including receiving the FBI Community Service Award.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Newsome is a dedicated volunteer, ordained minister, and proud husband, father, and grandfather.



“Dear Calvert County Public Schools Community, I am honored and grateful to the Calvert County Board of Education for the opportunity to serve as Interim Superintendent for the 2025–2026 school year.

This is a privilege that I embrace with humility and a steadfast commitment to the students, families, educators, and community members who make Calvert County such a special place to live and learn.

Several years ago, my family and I chose to make Calvert County our home because of its reputation for strong public schools, dedicated staff, and a deeply caring community. These values mirror my own beliefs about the promise of public education.

Today, our grandchildren are proud students of Calvert County Public Schools. As a family man, I have a personal stake in the success of this district and the well-being of every child we serve. As we embark on this year together, my focus will be on ensuring a smooth leadership transition, maintaining safe and inclusive learning environments, advancing academic excellence, and promoting open, transparent communication. I am committed to collaborative governance and accountability.

I look forward to working closely with the Board of Education, our talented educators and staff, families, community partners, and, most importantly, our students.

Together, we will build on the district’s strong foundation while laying the groundwork for a successful long-term future. I am here to serve with an open mind, a listening ear, and a studentcentered vision for excellence. Thank you for your continued support and partnership.

Sincerely, Marcus J. Newsome, Ed.D.