Huntingtown High School Celebrates Dual State Championships in Baseball and Softball

The Calvert County Board of Education recognized the Huntingtown High School baseball and softball teams at its Aug. 7 meeting for winning the 2025 Maryland 2A State Championships.

The baseball team captured its second state title in school history after competing against 46 Maryland high schools. The Hurricanes ended the season with a 22–3 record, won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship and were led by Head Coach Guy Smith and assistant coaches Nate Orlandi, Corey Wargo, Bobby Kessler, Ian Schwalenberg, Nick Gardner and Ryan Laur.

The softball team matched the baseball squad’s record at 22–3 and won the Maryland 2A South Regional Championship before securing its sixth state title in school history. The Lady Hurricanes were led by Head Coach Mike Johnson and assistant coaches Johnny Greever, Jen Howell and Danielle Kirchhofer.

The Board commended all athletes, coaches and families for their dedication, sportsmanship and achievements, noting that the championships marked an extraordinary year for Huntingtown High School athletics.

