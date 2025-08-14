No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes T-Mobile Store in Lexington Park

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the T-Mobile located at 46320 Lexington Village Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving the structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the front glass windows/door of the building with all occupants reporting no injuries.

The operator of the vehicle, all occupants in the structure reported no injuries with all fire and rescue personnel returning to service.

Police responded and investigated the collision and remain on the scene.

This is the 3rd motor vehicle collision this week to involve a vehicle into a structure.

