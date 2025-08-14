SCAM ALERT: Unofficial Fundraising Efforts Following Tragic Incident

The Charles County Volunteer Fire/EMS Association, in coordination with regional Fire/EMS agencies, is issuing an urgent warning to the public regarding unauthorized fundraising efforts being circulated in the name of the Maryland State Firefighters Association.

We have been made aware of individuals or groups falsely advertising the need to assist the family involved in the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday. These efforts have not been coordinated with any official Fire/EMS departments, nor with the Maryland State Firefighters Association.

At this time, no verified fundraising or assistance initiatives have been launched by any authorized agency.

Any legitimate request for public assistance would be conducted with proper planning, transparency, and full collaboration among all appropriate parties. We ask that the public exercise caution and not contribute to any unofficial campaigns.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact our Public Information Officer at [email protected] for verification or guidance.

As the investigation into the incident continues, we ask the community to keep all those affected in your thoughts and prayers. We deeply appreciate your continued support and understanding during this difficult time.

