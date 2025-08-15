Three Transported to Hospital and One Cat Saved After Huntingtown House Fire

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., firefighters from Calvert, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County responded to the 5600 block of Collington Court in Huntingtown, for the reported working house fire with injuries.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting the house was on fire with one homeowner suffering smoke inhalation and a possible medical emergency, along with an additional caller reporting a retired DC firefighter was entering the home in an attempt to remove animals.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes to find a 3-story residence with heavy smoke showing from the rear. Upon completing a walk-around of the residence, crews confirmed a two-story residence on a basement with fire showing from the basement.

While EMS were evaluating three patients, the homeowner reported one cat was still missing. Firefighters were already performing a primary and secondary search of the residence when they located the cat on the second floor and removed it from the house.

Fire and emergency medical technicians rendered aid and provided oxygen to the pet due to smoke inhalation. A neighbor was able to transport the cat to the Mid-Atlantic Animal Specialty Hospital in Huntingtown, as the three homeowners/occupants were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the adult homeowners displaced by the fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over two hours, with the cause of the fire believed to be from a lightning strike. No firefighters were injured.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

