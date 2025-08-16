PG County Police Corporal Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Wife During Argument in Charles County

Tyrone Daniel Thomas, 48, of Waldorf, has been charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime following a domestic incident that reportedly occurred earlier this year. The charges were filed after a detailed investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

According to charging documents, a Charles County Sheriff’s officer responded to the District Three Station in Waldorf on August 14, 2025, at approximately 3:14 p.m., after receiving a report of a domestic assault.

Upon arrival, the officer interviewed an adult female victim who alleged that her husband, Tyrone Thomas, pointed a firearm at her during a confrontation that took place on April 7, 2025, at their shared residence in Waldorf.

The victim reported that prior to the incident, one of Thomas’s daughters had told him that the victim was being unfaithful. She stated that while they had a brief discussion about the allegation, they did not go into further detail. Later that night, Thomas returned home from a part-time assignment, still wearing his Prince George’s County Police Department uniform.

The victim stated that Thomas entered the master bedroom and went into the closet. From inside the closet, she could hear him pressing buttons on the safe where firearms were stored. She assumed he was either putting away or packing his personal weapons.

When Thomas exited the closet, the victim asked him what he was doing. In response, she alleged that Thomas drew his agency-issued firearm from its holster, pointed it at her, and stated, “Say another word and I’ll shoot you in the face.” She told investigators that after making the threat, Thomas re-holstered the firearm and left the residence.

No physical injuries were reported, and the victim stated that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident. The couple, who have four children, have been together for 18 years and continue to reside at the same address.

Thomas was arrested and appeared before a judicial officer on August 15, 2025, in Charles County District Court. He was formally charged with first-degree assault, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, which carries a maximum of 20 years.

During the initial hearing, the court found there was a “reasonable likelihood [that] the defendant poses a danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another person, or the community.” As a result, Thomas was ordered held without bond, and a condition of no abusive contact with the victim was imposed.

The court advised Thomas of his right to legal representation, his right to remain silent, and his right to request a preliminary hearing. He was told that if he appears for trial without counsel, the court may determine he has waived his right to an attorney and may require him to proceed without one. Thomas, who is employed as a corporal with the Prince George’s County Police Department, reported an annual income of $101,000 and confirmed no prior criminal history, no pending cases, and no history of probation, parole, or failure to appear in court.

He was represented at the initial appearance by a private attorney, who participated remotely in the proceedings. The court also informed Thomas that a preliminary hearing would be scheduled for September 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in Charles County District Court.

