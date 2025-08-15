Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closures Coming to Southbound MD 5 in St. Mary’s County

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) will begin resurfacing a section of southbound MD 5 (Three Notch Road) between MD 6 (New Market Turner Road) and MD 235 the week of August 18. The work, which includes removing the top layer of asphalt, patching, and resurfacing, is expected to wrap up by early October, weather permitting.

Nighttime Work Schedule

Motorists should prepare for single-lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. SHA officials note that work hours are subject to change. Drivers are urged to slow down and remain alert when traveling through the work zone, especially during overnight hours.

Contractor and Safety Measures

F. O. Day Company Inc. of Rockville will carry out the project. Portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signs, and barrels will be in place to help guide drivers safely through the affected area.

Contacts and Additional Information

Questions about the project can be directed to the SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration reminds all motorists: “We are serious about safety – slow down in work zones to protect yourself and the crews working to improve our roadways.”

For details on all major SHA projects, visit the Project Portal or check real-time traffic conditions at md511.maryland.gov.