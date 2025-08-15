One Dead, Two Flown to Trauma Centers After Multi-Vehicle Collision in Lusby

UPDATE @ 6:55 P.M., The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one victim has been pronounced deceased. The victims identity will be held until next of kin can be notified.

The roadway will be open within the next 15 minutes.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

8/15/2025: On Friday, August 15, 2025, at 3:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Coster Road in Lusby, for the serious motor vehicle collision with injuries and entrapment.

Dispatchers advised multiple 911 callers were reporting a three vehicle accident with multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 3 vehicle crash with entrapment and reported two vehicles in the roadway and one off the roadway.

Emergency medical services evaluated two adults and one child, with multiple helicopters requested to respond due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 6 and Trooper 7 landed at the scene.

Trooper 7 transported one unknown aged male patient to an area trauma.

Trooper 6 transported a 14-year old to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Emergency medical services transported one patient with CPR in progress to an area hospital.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the motor vehicle collision with Reconstruction being performed.