UPDATE: 95-Year-Old Driver Killed, Two Flown to Trauma Centers After Multi-Vehicle Collision in Lusby

UPDATE 8/18/2025: On August 15, 2025, at approximately 3:49 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of southbound Solomons Island Road (Rt. 4) and Coster Road in Lusby, for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Honda Civic, operated by Anthony Valentine, 18 of Milford, DE, was traveling south on Rt. 4 approaching Coster Road. A juvenile female was in the front passenger seat, and her identity is being withheld due to her age.

Simultaneously, a 2011 Toyota Avalon, operated by Hollis Clinton Ruoff Jr., 95 of Silver Spring, was attempting to make the left turn from northbound Rt. 4 onto Coster Road. The Honda Civic struck the passenger side of the Toyota Avalon.

After the initial collision, the Toyota and Honda traveled to the right side of the roadway and collided with a 2015 Dodge Dart, operated by Dale Young Jr., 33 of Lusby, and a 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Karen Nolin, 60 of Prince Frederick.

The Dodge Dart and Ford Explorer were stationary at the traffic light on Coster Road.

As a result of the collision, Valentine and the juvenile female were transported to regional trauma centers via Maryland State Police Aviation Command with serious injuries. Young was transported by ground to Calvert Health Medical Center for minor injuries.

Ruoff was transported by ground to Calvert Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Nolin was treated and released on the scene.

Deputy First Class M. Lewis #6643 of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact him at 410-535-2800 or by email, [email protected]



The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one victim has been pronounced deceased. The victims identity will be held until next of kin can be notified.

The roadway will be open within the next 15 minutes.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

8/15/2025: On Friday, August 15, 2025, at 3:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Coster Road in Lusby, for the serious motor vehicle collision with injuries and entrapment.

Dispatchers advised multiple 911 callers were reporting a three vehicle accident with multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 3 vehicle crash with entrapment and reported two vehicles in the roadway and one off the roadway.

Emergency medical services evaluated two adults and one child, with multiple helicopters requested to respond due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 6 and Trooper 7 landed at the scene.

Trooper 7 transported one unknown aged male patient to an area trauma.

Trooper 6 transported a 14-year old to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Emergency medical services transported one patient with CPR in progress to an area hospital.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the motor vehicle collision with Reconstruction being performed.

