Prince Frederick Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After 11 Dogs Found in Filthy, Overcrowded Home

A Prince Frederick woman is facing multiple criminal charges following an extensive investigation that revealed a large number of animals living in what authorities described as hazardous, unsanitary, and overcrowded conditions inside her home.

Crystal Lynn Roberts, 33, of Prince Frederick, has been charged with 16 misdemeanors across two criminal cases in the District Court for Calvert County. The charges include multiple counts of animal cruelty and failure to provide proper care, shelter, sustenance, and veterinary attention for dogs, a cat, chickens, and hermit crabs. The offenses were all alleged to have occurred on July 23, 2025.

According to court documents filed by Animal Control Officer Bell-Bussler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Roberts’ home on Armory Road, in Prince Frederick, on July 23, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Officers reported that many windows at the residence were covered in trash bags and wood, and large amounts of debris were piled around the house and a nearby camper.

Upon arrival, officers encountered David Roberts inside the residence, along with several minor children. He was detained while the scene was secured. Crystal Roberts arrived shortly afterward with another minor child and was informed of the warrant at that time.

During the search, Officer Bell-Bussler stated that the air in the basement was “warm and moist” with strong odors of urine and feces. No ventilation or electricity was present, and multiple flashlights were needed to navigate. Several dogs and a cat were found in the basement.

One dog, identified as Taffari, was found underneath the basement stairs in a severely rusted kennel with no water, food, or bedding. The dog had visible hair loss and skin irritation. Veterinarian Dr. Hathaway later confirmed that Taffari had live fleas and a condition described as diffuse alopecia and erythema.

Two additional dogs, named Oreo and TJ, were found in a broken wire kennel held together by carabiner clips. Neither dog had room to fully lie down or stretch. The kennel tray and surrounding concrete were coated in a thick sludge of feces and urine. Oreo’s fur was discolored and sticky due to waste exposure. TJ exhibited eye discharge and skin irritation on the stomach and urogenital area.

Another dog, Dozer, was found in a dark room with no lighting or bedding. His fur was heavily stained from urine. Blanco, a domestic short-haired cat, was confined to a kennel with no clean water, no bedding, and an unsanitary litterbox wrapped in a trash bag. The cat was found to be crawling with fleas and was mildly dehydrated.

Seven hermit crabs were located in a small wire enclosure on a bathroom counter. Officer Bell-Bussler noted the enclosure lacked both fresh and salt water, and the sponges were dry. Rocks at the bottom were inadequate for burrowing, and the enclosure was infested with black flies and maggots. The crabs appeared lethargic until removed from the home.

Five additional pitbull-mix dogs—Tank, Rylo, Fats, Potts, and Stella—were found confined together in a small bathroom with no lighting, ventilation, or bedding. The only water source was a toilet bowl containing fecal matter. Officers noted the presence of spoiled food, soiled clothing, plastic bags, and a strong odor throughout the bathroom. The dogs displayed varying health issues including dermatitis, flea dirt, discolored fur, skin infections, and in one case, seizure history with no documented veterinary care.

Two other dogs, Wrinkles and Angel, were found in the main bedroom with fresh and old urine and feces on the floor. Wrinkles showed signs of hair loss and scabbing. Angel had a bark collar that reportedly activated when other dogs barked. She was diagnosed with skin issues and hair loss along her body.

In the backyard, officers found two red chickens confined in a small dog run covered with a tarp, which blocked ventilation and sunlight. One container in the pen held chicken scratch, but the water container was empty. Both chickens had a condition called crossbeak.

Roberts made several statements during the investigation. She told authorities that she wanted to retain six dogs: Rylo, Potts, Taffari, Stella, Wrinkles, and Angel. Initially, she claimed there were only ten dogs in the home. After being contacted about an eleventh dog named Tank, she reportedly said she had forgotten about that dog but wanted to keep her as well.

When advised of the poor conditions, Roberts stated she would surrender Dozer, Oreo, TJ, Blanco, the hermit crabs, and the chickens. Officer Bell-Bussler noted that Roberts added she could “just buy more hermit crabs.”

David Roberts also spoke with authorities, asserting, “I’ve done everything you asked,” and claimed the dogs were vaccinated and licensed. He added, “You have no right to take the animals.” When questioned about the food, he said the dogs were on special diets for sensitive stomachs but could not name a brand or specific allergies. Regarding chemicals found on-site, he said he used an “indoor/outdoor insect concentrate” to control pests.

Roberts has been charged with the following crimes:

2 counts: Animal Cruelty (depriving necessary sustenance to dogs and a cat)

7 counts: Animal Cruelty – Failure to Provide (veterinary care, proper drink, shelter, or space for animals)

2 counts: Animal Cruelty (relating to hermit crabs and chickens)

5 counts: Animal Cruelty – Failure to Provide (covering lack of water, shelter, and space for hermit crabs and chickens)

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Roberts is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry hearing at the Calvert District Court on September 29, 2025.

There is no booking photo of Crystal Lynn Roberts available because she was not arrested on site, and was charged by criminal summons.