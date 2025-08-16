Mechanicsville Man Charged with Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Possession

Allan Eugene Pulliam, 58, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with multiple firearm-related offenses following a search and seizure carried out by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

Pulliam faces three misdemeanor charges: illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a rifle or shotgun while disqualified, and illegal possession of ammunition.

On August 13, 2025, deputies executed two search and seizure warrants, one at Pulliam’s residence on Morgan Brothers Road and another involving his vehicle, a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, where Pulliam was detained and positively identified before being taken into custody.

During the residential search, investigators reported finding five firearms inside a locked gun cabinet in the master bedroom, along with multiple rounds of ammunition. The recovered weapons included an Ithica Model 900 12-gauge shotgun, two .22 caliber rifles, a British Model 1941 Supreme .303 caliber rifle, and a Colt Trooper MKIII .357 Magnum revolver. Deputies also recovered live ammunition, including .22 caliber rounds, .357 rounds, 12-gauge shells, and 7.62 mm ammunition.

Court documents state that the firearms and ammunition were located in the bedroom shared by Pulliam and his wife, who confirmed the room belonged to both of them. Investigators noted that the key to the locked gun cabinet was found in a small box in Pulliam’s dresser, which his wife identified as belonging to him.

According to records obtained through the Maryland Gun Center, Pulliam is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior conviction. In 2018, he was found guilty in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court of four counts of second-degree assault.

Pulliam was released the same day on an unsecured personal bond of $10,000. His case remains open, with a trial scheduled for September 25, 2025, at the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

