Board of Education of Charles County Seeking Applicants for District 4 Member Vacancy

The Board of Education of Charles County is seeking qualified applicants to fill a vacancy that exists on the Board due to the recent resignation of a former Board member who represented Commissioner District 4. State law outlines criteria the Board must follow when filling a vacancy.

The Board will receive applications for two weeks – from Aug. 13 through Aug. 27. The candidate chosen by the Board will complete a vacant term through December 2026. The next general election for the Board of Education is November 2026.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has a page on its website with information about the Board’s vacancy and fill process. To view the information below online, visit https://www.ccboe.com/about/board-of-education/board-member-vacancy-2025

Aug. 14 virtual applicant information session

Board Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., and Vice Chairperson Nicole M. Kreamer are hosting a 7 p.m. virtual information session on Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 14. The session is for community members interested in applying for the vacancy and is open to the public. Participants must have an active Zoom account to join the meeting. During the session, Moore Lee and Kreamer will share general information about serving on the Board. The meeting link is below.

Information session Zoom meeting link

Applicant criteria

All applicants must meet the criteria outlined below.

Must complete the application and submit the required completed Financial Disclosure Form by 5 p.m., Aug. 27. The Financial Disclosure Form is linked in the application or available for download on www.ccboe.com.

Must be a resident and registered voter in Charles County for at least three years;

Must be a resident of Commissioner District 4 (preferably for at least three years);

Must be at least 21 years old; and

If selected, must not be employed by or under the direction of the Board of Education of Charles County or the Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

All applicants will have their District 4 residency and voter requirements verified prior to consideration by the Board. Additionally, applicants should be able to pass a Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) background check, which is standard for all CCPS employees.

Application information

All interested applicants must provide:

A completed online application. Click here to access. One-page cover letter must be uploaded to the application. A resume must be uploaded to the application.

A completed Financial Disclosure Statement (click here to download a copy).

The statement must be completed, notarized and returned by U.S. mail or in person to Joy Weaver, executive assistant to the elected Board, Charles County Public Schools Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, 5980 Radio Station Road, La Plata, MD 20646, by the Aug. 27 deadline.

The application and completed Financial Disclosure Statement must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 27, for the Board to consider the candidate.

Candidate interviews

All qualified candidates will be interviewed by the Board. Interviews will take place at the Starkey Building, are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com.

Candidates will be notified at least two weeks prior to their interview. The Board has set Sept. 17 and Sept. 19 as interview dates. The interview schedule including candidate names, and dates and times of interviews will be posted on the CCPS website the week of Sept. 2.

Board Member time commitment

Interested applicants should recognize the time commitments expected for Board members. The Board meets at the Starkey Building the second Tuesday of each month (except for July) starting at noon (sometimes earlier) and ending after 7 p.m.

The Board holds monthly work sessions on the fourth Monday of each month beginning as early as 4 p.m. Board members also attend school system meetings and events, community activities, as well as meetings and events with local and state elected officials.

Moore Lee recently outlined in a short video what is expected of Board members. Interested applicants can view the video to learn more about the role. Click here to watch the video.

Questions about the application process should be directed to Weaver at [email protected].