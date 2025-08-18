Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over in Calvert County – Multiple Sobriety Checkpoints Planned

The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in the coming weeks. The purpose of these checkpoints is to educate drivers about the dangers of driving a motor vehicle after they have consumed alcoholic beverages and/or controlled dangerous substances.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively enforce the State DUI laws and will be conducting more DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols. Sheriff Ricky Cox asks that if you choose to drink, drink responsibly and please don’t drive. Plan ahead, make arrangements for a safe ride home, call a ride share or call me.”- Sheriff Ricky Cox. We are committed to the safety of our roadways and motorists here in Calvert County.

The Calvert County Traffic Safety Council and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office remind drivers to drive sober or get pulled over by law enforcement authorities. As summer draws to a close and celebrations continue, it is important to remember that driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis endangers everyone on the road. Impaired driving is never an acceptable choice.



According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, there were 511 crash fatalities nationwide during the 2023 Labor Day holiday, including 117 motorcyclists, and 36% of those crashes involved a drunk driver. Of those motorcyclist deaths, 27% were killed in drunk driving crashes. Among drivers aged 18 to 34 who were killed in crashes during the same time period, 45% had a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

The Calvert County Traffic Safety Council and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office remind residents to plan ahead and designate a sober driver to get home safely.

Report impaired drivers by calling 911, and always remember to wear your seatbelt.

To learn more visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over.

The Traffic Safety Council is a technical committee reinstituted in 2023 when Calvert County adopted its Strategic Roadway Safety Plan. The council brings together representatives from Calvert County Government, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police to address highway safety issues.

The council’s mission is to reduce the frequency and severity of motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities by promoting traffic safety through directed enforcement efforts, educational programs and public awareness initiatives.