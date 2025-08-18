Maryland Permanently Preserves 19 Additional Working Farms, Including 159 Acres of Charles County Farmland

In a continued effort to protect Maryland’s agricultural heritage, the Maryland Board of Public Works has approved 19 new easements through the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation adding approximately 1,674 acres of preserved prime farmland across Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Washington, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne, Somerset, Charles, and Worcester counties.

The easement included two farms in La Plata, and Nanjemoy totaling 159.271 acres acquired for $561,000.

“By investing in the preservation of our invaluable farmland, we are not only safeguarding our agricultural legacy but also ensuring a sustainable future for our communities,” remarked Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “These new easements represent a significant step towards protecting our environment, bolstering local economies, and fostering food security for generations to come.”

Established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation works to purchase agricultural preservation easements from willing farmers. This commitment helps to protect prime farmland and woodland indefinitely. The newly approved easements will help maintain the state’s agricultural landscape, support local food production, and sustain rural communities and their livelihoods.

This new initiative continues Maryland’s momentum towards conservation, following the achievement of the 30% by 2030 goal as outlined in the Maryland the Beautiful Act, passed in the 2023 Session by the Maryland General Assembly. These easements will also contribute to the next goal of conserving 40% of state land by 2040.

For more information, please contact the foundation’s Executive Director, Michelle Cable, at (410) 841-5860 or [email protected].