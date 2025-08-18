Linda J. Iverson, Ph.D., Named Chief of Schools for Charles County Public Schools

The Board of Education of Charles County at its Aug. 12 meeting approved the appointment of Linda J. Iverson, Ph.D., as Chief of Schools for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). Iverson’s appointment is effective immediately and she will begin her new role with CCPS on Monday, Aug. 18.

Iverson brings more than 30 years of educational experience to the school system. Prior to her appointment with CCPS, Iverson served as Superintendent of Schools in Greenburgh Central School District in New York for four years, and as Superintendent of Schools in Wilkinsburg School District in Pennsylvania for five years.

While addressing the Board at its meeting, Iverson said she is excited to begin her new role with CCPS.

“I am so excited to be here with Charles County Public Schools and to join this wonderful team of executive staff. I look forward to partnering with teachers, administrators, students and families as we continue the work of providing students with access to high-quality instruction. I am so excited to be here. I feel like I am home,” Iverson said.

During her career, Iverson has supported school systems ranging in size of a student enrollment of 1,000 students to 85,000 students. She has experience in instructional oversight and improvement, transformation of facilities, enhancing energy efficiency, expanding system operations, budget management, school reform efforts, strategic planning and community engagement. Iverson also has extensive experience in the improvement of student achievement, professional development for teachers and staff, as well as principal support and school oversight, incorporating social emotional learning and restorative practices, and expanding International Baccalaureate (IB) opportunities for students.

As Chief of Schools, Iverson will serve as part of the school system’s leadership team and will work closely with Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D. Iverson will also work closely with the executive directors of schools to oversee schools and school administrators, as well as provide oversight for community engagement, athletics and extracurricular activities, student engagement and conduct matters, student disciplinary matters and parent concerns. Iverson will also serve as the chief negotiator for CCPS contracts with the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) certificated staff union.

Before serving her first term as a superintendent, Iverson served for five years as an executive director of principal support with Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS). She began her career in education as an English teacher with District of Columbia Public Schools. Iverson transitioned to school administration as an assistant principal with East Cleveland City Schools in Ohio. She later served as a principal at the elementary and middle school levels for 15 years with East Hartford Public Schools in Connecticut before taking on a supervisory role in curriculum and instruction within the same school system.

Navarro said she looks forward to welcoming Iverson to the CCPS leadership team.

“Dr. Iverson brings to CCPS a wealth of experience and knowledge in school administration and leadership, student success and achievement and professional development of staff, teachers and school administrators. I look forward to working alongside her as we prepare to open schools and embark on a newly focused strategic plan. Her expertise will support the work of the strategic plan, and most importantly in our focus areas of recruitment and retention, student success and achievement and school culture and climate,” Navarro said.

Iverson has a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration and Supervision from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She has a Master of Arts in Secondary School Administration and Supervision, and a Bachelor of Arts in English Education, both from Bowie State University. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.