Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward After Multiple Waldorf Apartments Struck by Gunfire

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are continuing their investigation into a reckless endangerment case and are seeking information to identify the suspects.

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and learned that two bullets penetrated two different apartments; no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Rios at 301-609-3282 ext. 0781. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.