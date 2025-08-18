Calvert County Volunteer Cadets Honored for SkillsUSA National Performance

Earlier this month, our First Responders were recognized for their outstanding performance at the recent SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta, GA., at the monthly Calvert County Fire, Rescue & EMS Association Meeting.

Three talented young men from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department—Oliver Fox, Matthew Kaiser, and Ryan King were recognized!

On behalf of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Mark Cox presented each of them with a citation, celebrating their hard work and dedication. He acknowledged their accomplishments on the national stage as a true representation of the excellence we value. Their journey, from countless hours of training to competing against the nation’s best, is a testament to their commitment.

This recognition from the Calvert County Commissioners is a powerful reminder that their efforts are celebrated not only by our team but also by the wider community. We are incredibly proud of these young men for being exemplary representatives of Calvert County, and we look forward to seeing all they will continue to achieve.

