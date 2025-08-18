September 2025 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Celebrate the start of fall with a full slate of events at the Calvert Marine Museum – including Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities on Friday, Sept. 12. Whether you want to learn more about animals in the Bay, cruise like a pirate, or take in the region’s maritime history, there’s no shortage of ways to explore.

Ongoing Events

Select days in September – Lore Oyster House

Located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road, this historic 1934 seafood packing house features exhibits that explore the oyster industry and local maritime heritage. FREE. For fall hours, visit: Lore Oyster House | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday–Sunday in September – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise | 2 p.m.

Relax aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a traditional log-built bugeye, for a one-hour sightseeing cruise on the Patuxent River. Capacity: 40 guests. Tickets: $9 adults, $5 children (infant–12 years). Register at: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays in September – Cove Point Lighthouse Grounds & Visitor Center | 1–4 p.m.

Explore the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy views of the Calvert Cliffs and learn about lighthouse history. No admission required. Note: The beach is not open to the public.

Featured September Events

Monday, Sept. 1 – Labor Day Wm. B. Tennison Cruise | 2 p.m.

Spend your holiday on the water with a relaxing one-hour cruise. Tickets: $9 adults, $5 children (infant–12 years). For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Sept. 4 & 11 – Sea Squirts | 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Theme: Terrific Turtles. Children ages 18 months–3 years with an adult are invited to explore the museum through music, stories, and crafts. Sessions are 25–40 minutes. Free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Sept. 4 – Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck | 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Grab lunch at the museum from the famous Cousins Maine Lobster food trucks

Friday, Sept. 5 – First Fossil Friday | 1–4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits

Friday, Sept. 12 – Salted Scoop Food Truck | 2–7 p.m.

Enjoy a tasty treat at the museum from the delicious Salted Scoop food truck!

Friday, Sept. 12 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities | 5–7 p.m.

The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. This FREE evening of fun is offered through a collaboration with CCPR Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS). Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, and maritime history in a relaxed and supportive environment. Learn about river otters and meet Bubbles, our otter mascot. Explore the Discovery Room, Drum Point Lighthouse, boat basin, and museum grounds. The Museum Store will be open and full of items for all ages and interests. Take a 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. A calming room is available. The Salted Scoop food truck will be on site with farm fresh ice cream, shakes, homemade cones, and more!

Registration Information : Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for museum access – Register online at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/455/Online-Registration and search for Activity #170773. Pre-registration is required for each person to ride the Wm. B. Tennison – Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for a Tennison cruise.

Sunday, Sept. 14 – Creature Feature | 10:15–11:15 a.m.

The CMM Education team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of the creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Sept. 18 & 25 – Little Minnows | 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Theme: Terrific Turtles. For preschoolers ages 3–5 with an adult. Includes story time and a craft. Sessions are 25–40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Sept. 20 – Pirate Day | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Ahoy Scallywags! Throw on your best pirate outfit and head to the museum for some jolly good fun. Make a pirate craft, build a toy pirate boat, get a pirate tattoo, and walk the plank! Sing pirate songs at 12:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Activities included with museum admission, with a suggested donation of $2 per toy boat.

Saturday, Sept. 20 – Kids Pirate Cruise | 11 a.m.–Noon

Celebrate Pirate Day at the museum and take a cruise onboard the pirate vessel Black Pearl (aka, the Wm. B. Tennison)! Dress like a pirate, talk like a pirate, and follow the treasure map! You are welcome to bring snacks and beverages on board. Cost is $15 per person. Special Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Websites

Saturday, Sept. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount on all Museum Store purchases today and every 20th of the month. Curbside pickup and USPS shipping available.

Sunday, Sept. 28 – Fossil Club Meeting & Free Public Lecture | 1:30 & 2:30 p.m.

Join us in the museum’s Harms Gallery for the CMM Fossil Club meeting at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lecture at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Briana Pobiner of the Smithsonian Institution will present “The Role of Scavenging in Human Evolution.”

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults; $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL.

For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.