Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at approximately 8:56 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of New Market Turner Road and All Faith Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported a single vehicle was in the woods and appeared to be elevated/rolled over.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single Chevrolet SUV off the roadway and into the woods with the single adult patient out of the vehicle.

The single occupant suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Police responded and investigate the single vehicle collision with the operator reporting the brakes went out.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

